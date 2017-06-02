Person shot at Valdosta shopping center

VALDOSTA – On Thursday at approximately 6:35 p.m., Valdosta Uniformed Patrol officers responded to shopping area in the 2100 block of Bemiss Road after a 911 call was received for a report of someone being shot.

When units arrived on scene, they made contact with a subject who was suffering from a single gunshot wound to the torso area. Police Officers provided first aid until the arrival of Emergency Medical Services. The patient was then transported to a local hospital by EMS for treatment.

After the subject received initial care, he was then flown by helicopter to a larger hospital for further medical treatment. The patient is listed at this time in critical but stable condition. The name of the victim is being withheld at this time.

Patrol Officers immediately secured the crime scene and requested additional assistance. Valdosta Police Persons Crimes Detectives and Crime Scene Technicians from the Valdosta/Lowndes Regional Crime Lab responded to the scene to continue the investigation. Detectives are currently reviewing witness accounts, physical evidence and surveillance footage. The investigation is active.

“There appears to be some type of confrontation between the offender and the victim before the shooting took place. However, at this time, no exact motive has been determined as the case continues to be investigated by detectives,” said VPD Chief Brian Childress.

Release from the Valdosta Police Department