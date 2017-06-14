One dead, 17 injured in 8-car crash in Georgia

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) – An eight-vehicle crash in Georgia has killed one person and injured 17 others.

The crash happened Monday afternoon along state Highway 316 in suburban Atlanta.

Gwinnett County Fire Captain Tommy Rutledge says crews found a burning car trapped beneath a tractor-trailer. Capt. Rutledge says the driver of that vehicle was killed.

Nine people who were injured were taken to area hospitals, and two of them are in critical condition.

Eight other people had minor injuries and were evaluated at the scene.

The Lawrenceville Police Department is investigating the accident.