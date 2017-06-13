Obituary: Scott Edward Retterbush

Scott Edward Retterbush, 61, of Valdosta, passed away on June 10, 2017 at his home. He was born on June 26, 1955 in Valdosta, Georgia and was the son of the late William Charles Retterbush, M.D. and Lois Jane Retterbush. Scott graduated from Valdosta High School in 1973 and attended Valdosta State University graduating with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Biology (1977) and a Master of Business Administration (1979). Scott worked in the pharmaceutical industry, most of which was in management. During his 30-year career, he worked for The Upjohn Company, Pharmacia, Pfizer, Astellas Pharma and most recently Novo Nordisk. He was consistently ranked as one of the top performing managers and received several awards for his leadership and initiative.

Scott was very devoted to Kay and his two sons, Christopher and Jonathan. In addition, he relished spending time with family and friends. He was an avid sports fan and was very dedicated to supporting his sons in their school sports.

He is survived by his wife, Kay Bonner Retterbush and their two sons, Christopher and Jonathan. Scott was the fourth of eight children and they and their spouses are as follows: David Retterbush, M.D. & Denise of Valdosta, Janet Retterbush-Guerke & Wayne, of Tifton, Mark Retterbush, D.M.D. & Melissa of Nashville, GA, William (Billy) Charles Retterbush II & Wanda of Nashville, GA, Lisa Stratman and David of Parker, CO, Blake Retterbush & Angie of Jacksonville, FL, and John Retterbush & Ruthann of Wellington, FL. Also surviving is his step mother, Jean Retterbush Deas and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Mass will be held for Scott at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 800 Gornto Road, Valdosta, GA . Father Brian LaBurt will officiate. Burial will follow at McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens, 3945 N. Valdosta Road, Valdosta. A Rosary prayer service will be held at St. John at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, 2017 and the visitation will follow at the church from 6 until 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of South Georgia, the American Cancer Society or St. John the Evangelist Catholic School. Condolences may be conveyed to the family on the obituary page of www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home

