Nursing Students Go Beyond the Text Books with SGMC Cardiovascular Internship

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University senior nursing students Amy Wilson and Tyler Hunter received certificates marking their completion of South Georgia Medical Center’s Cardiovascular Internship Program on June 21.

Through this mini-internship, students were given the unique opportunity to shadow and observe SGMC’s Cardiovascular Team first hand at the Dasher Heart Center.

“It was awesome!” said Wilson. “Seeing a live open heart surgery while hearing the surgeons explain in detail every step was eye-opening.”

According to Hunter, the program broadened his knowledge and understanding of cardiac care. “The extensiveness of the procedures and sheer number of people involved in one case is incredible,” said Hunter.

Both students commended the staff of SGMC’s CardioVascular Institute for being extremely knowledgeable and welcoming their learning experience.

Wilson and Hunter both graduate with their Bachelor of Science in Nursing Degree next month and plan to pursue a career in cardiac care.

For more information on the heart program at SGMC visit sgmc.org/heart.

Photo: Valdosta State University nursing students Amy Wilson and Tyler Hunter received a Cardiovascular Internship certificate of completion from SGMC CEO Ross Berry on June 21.