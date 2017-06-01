North St. Augustine Chick-fil-A to host “Minis for Your Mini” Pajama Party for kids

VALDOSTA – Chick-fil-A on North St. Augustine Road will host their second “Summer of Fun Event” on Thursday, June 8.

Kids are invited to dress up in pajamas for a “Pajama Party” from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and receive a prize. The event will feature karaoke, dancing, games and Chick-n-Minis will be available for purchase.

“The first ‘Summer of Fun’ event, which was an Ice Dream Social in May, went way better than we could have imagined,” said Abbie Hancock, Marketing Director for the North St. Augustine Road Chick-fil-A. “So, I can’t wait to see all the kids come in their pajamas and have a little dance party. They always know how to surprise me and turn whatever idea I had for an event into an even more creative one.”

For more information about the event, visit Facebook.com/cfastaugustineroad.