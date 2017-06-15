New Lowndes County Dollar General causes stir with local residents, store owners

LOWNDES COUNTY – A decision to approve a new Dollar General in Lowndes County is causing controversy among local residents and store owners.

The new location will be built at the corner of Statenville Highway and Boring Pond Road.

Some nearby neighbors say it’s more convenient, while others aren’t welcoming the move to the rural area.

There’s already a total of 16 Dollar General stores in Lowndes County, and two of those stores are within 10 miles of the new site.

Two nearby corner stores say they already feel the pressure of the new store.

J&M Food Mart says, with the approval, they’re closing shop by the end of this year.

Just up the road is another local shop, RJ’s Food Mart, which is across the road from the new site. Owner Mike Patel and his family has owned the store for 20 years.

He has high hopes loyal customers will continue routine stops at his store, after the new Dollar General is built and opens.

The food mart is also a gas station, but Patel says they profit from food items the most.

“I’d hate to see something happen to them,” says Eric Piltinton, a local resident. “They’re good people and I think they’ll do fine. Everybody will still stop here. It’s kind of the neighborhood store around here.”

While several people disagree with the new store location, several others say it’s less hassle and more jobs.

