New at Valdosta Cinemas: “Transformers: The Last Knight”

The fifth movie features Anthony Hopkins as a historian who reveals that Transformers have been a secret part of our history since the Dark Ages, where they masqueraded as a dragon instead of cars. We also find out that there’s an ancient artifact wielded by Merlin that both Transformer factions are desperate to get their metallic hands on.

Unfortunately, Optimus Prime becomes a BAD GUY in this one. He returns to his home world, where he’s captured and coerced into redeeming himself for the devastation he caused to Cybertron by helping to save his planet . . . by destroying ours.

Mark Wahlberg returns as inventor Cade Yeager, and Josh Duhamel is back as Army Colonel Lennox.

There are two new chicks joining the cast: Nickelodeon minx Isabela Moner is Marky Mark’s teenage sidekick in the first half of the film, and British actress Laura Haddock is an Oxford professor who plays a central role in the ancient artifact storyline.

A lot of critics hate the movie, but it’s already made over $15 million since it opened on Wednesday. It’s expected to clear $70 million by the end of the weekend, and a lot more than that overseas.