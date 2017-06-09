New at Valdosta Cinemas: “The Mummy” and “Megan Leavey”

“The Mummy“ (PG-13) Click here for showtimes

Tom Cruise is a mercenary who accidentally unleashes the mummy on the world after he discovers the tomb of an ancient princess who’d been buried alive.

She’s played by Algerian minx Sofia Boutella, who you’d remember as Jaylah in “Star Trek Beyond”. Annabelle Wallis from “The Tudors” is an archeological expert Cruise turns to, and Jake Johnson from “New Girl” is also in it as a fellow mercenary.

It’s the first of Universal’s new Dark Universe movies, which will rework classic monster movies into an interconnected cinematic universe like Marvel did with their superheroes. Russell Crowe is like the Samuel L. Jackson of the Dark Universe. He’s the leader of a secret society dedicated to dealing with supernatural threats. He’s also Dr. Jekyll.

This universe will later include Johnny Depp as the Invisible Man, and Javier Bardem as Frankenstein’s monster. And the next movie is “The Bride of Frankenstein” in 2019.

Kate Mara plays Megan Leavey, a Marine who bonds with a bombing sniffing dog in her K9 unit. But after they’re both injured in Iraq, she’s told the dog is too dangerous to adopt, and she has to fight the government for her right to bring him home too.

The rest of the cast includes Edie Falco as her mom, Common as her gunnery sergeant in the Marines, and “Harry Potter’s” Tom Felton as another dog handler. It’s based on a true story, and you can see the real Corporal Leavey being honored at Yankee Stadium with her combat dog Rex in this video.

"It Comes at Night" (R)

A psychological horror movie starring Joel Edgerton and Christopher Abbott from HBO’s “Girls” as two fathers who come to blows after their families are forced to live together when a deadly virus wipes out most of New York’s population.

And things get violent once Edgerton’s paranoia drives him to suspect the other family of being infected. Riley Keough and Carmen Ejogo are also in it.