NCNW Georgia Host Its State Conference in Valdosta: Vendor Opportunities Available

VALDOSTA – The National Council of Negro Women, Inc. (NCNW) for the state of Georgia will be hosting its second state conference in Valdosta, Georgia from August 18th to August 19th .

Registration for current members is currently open and the opening portion of the conference will take place at the Holiday Inn (1805 W Hill Ave, Valdosta, GA 31601) beginning at 6 pm . The evening’s speaker will be Malynda Dorsey of Quitman,, Georgia who currently serves as the Assistant Director at Valdosta State University of Information Technology Services and one of Valdosta’s 2014 4 Under 40 recipients. Dorsey is also a charter member of the Valdosta-Lowndes Metropolitan Section and named the section before it was chartered in 2011.

The Valdosta-Lowndes Metro Section will be hosting a meet and greet for NCNW members prior to the conference for all members throughout the state at the host hotel from 4:30 to 5:30 pm .

On Saturday, August 19th sections of NCNW will continue their conference to discuss the business of the state including electing its official state officers.

Currently, Sharah Denton serves as the State of Georgia NCNW Interim President and served as the Founder and Valdosta-Lowndes Metro Section President for six years; Myrtle Mayfield serves as the State Interim Treasurer and Derrica Williams serves as the Interim State Secretary as well as the Dekalb Sections 1st Vice President. Dr. Darlene Ruffin-Alexander of Atlanta was appointed the State Parliamentarian and will be assisting in the business portion of the state conference.

7-9 am and 12-2pm at the James H. Rainwater Center where the Saturday portion of the conference will take place. The conference will be welcoming members from the following sections, Rockdale-Newton, Greater Atlanta, Columbus, Dekalb, Savannah, Valdosta-Lowndes and sections currently in the process of being chartered in Henry and Newnan Counties. To be a vendor at the conference contact Georgiancnw@gmail.com , or (678) 806-8615. Vendor and registration forms are available.

Release from NCNW