Morning News Briefs for 6-16-17

Governor Nathan Deal tweeted the news of the capture of two Georgia prison escapees from his official site. The escapees were alleged to have been involved in the killing of two prison guards during their escape from a prison transport bus. Georgia Governor Nathan Deal tweeted that the two escaped fugitives have been apprehended in Tennessee. Ricky Dubose and Donnie Rowe are wanted after they allegedly overpowered and killed two guards while being transported in Putnam County, GA. They then escaped the transport and carjacked a passerby. Evidence then suggests the pair broke into a home in Madison, GA.

Associated Press writer Frank Bajak reports that a security researcher disclosed a gaping security hole at the outfit that manages Georgia’s election technology, days before the state holds a closely watched congressional runoff vote on June 20. The security failure left the state’s 6.7 million voter records and other sensitive files exposed to hackers, and may have been left unpatched for seven months. Georgia is especially vulnerable to such disruption, as the entire state relies on touchscreen voting machines that provide no hardcopy record of votes, making it all but impossible to tell if anyone has manipulated the tallies. The affected Center for Election Systems referred all questions to its host, Kennesaw State University, which declined comment. In March, the university had mischaracterized the flaw’s discovery as a security breach. The secretary of state’s office says it is “actively investigating alternative arrangements” to using Kennesaw State University’s Center for Election Systems.

The City of Valdosta held budget hearing number two on the budget for fiscal year 2018. Officials are calling for the addition of 8.1 million dollars to the proposed financial plan for the city; increasing the budget amount to 97 million dollars. The third and final hearing on the budget is scheduled for Thursday June 22nd at 5:30 p.m. The city’s budget is balanced and it does not call for any increase in property taxes of major cuts.

Environmental groups have tried to stall the start up of the phase one online operation of the Sabal Trail Pipeline. The first phase has been given permission to start service via their natural gas pipeline between Florida and Alabama.