Morning News Briefs for 6-9-17

Flags are to be flown at half-staff today in honor of 22-year-old Etienne Murphy an Army Ranger who lost his life in Syria in a roll-over crash. It was Murphy’s first deployment since graduating high school. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

The equalization of water rates in Tifton is a priority for governmental leaders in that area. City Council members have proposed an increase of $1.39 and a reduction of $2.38 for residents of Tift county. City and County leadership is working to institute a base rate of $9.11. The vote on the changes comes on June 19th and if the proposal is passed the changes would take effect July 1st.

Thanks to a group of volunteers from area Home Depot stores Joyce Burns of Moultrie became the benificiary of home repairs. Home Depot and Warrior Outreach provide interior and exterior repairs, new appliances and landscaping.

A murder suspect from Albany has been arrested in Texas by agents with the U. S. Marshal’s Office. Jamale Moore had an arrest warrant issued in April for his connection to the December murder of Justin King. Another suspect, Cordarrius Clay, 22, was already in jail on murder charges when he was charged in the King investigation.

A proclamation signed by U. S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue sets the stage for the restoration of local oversight on whole grains, sodium, and milk. According to the report the proclamation states that the U.S. Department of Agriculture would provide greater flexibility in nutrition requirements for school meal programs. The goal is to make food choices both healthful and appealing to students.