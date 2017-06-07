Morning News Briefs for 6-7-17

46 year old Chris Harper a former inmate at the Valdosta State Prison has been charged with the December death of a fellow inmate-Robert Hughes Jr. Harper who is now housed at a facility near Jackson is facing felony and malice murder charges and other violations.

The Valdosta Police department reports the arrest of 21 year old Jennifer Murray. She is charged in connection with a fight with another female on an apartment complex parking lot on North Toombs Street. The victim was on her way to report social media threats made by Murray when the confrontation began-Murray was armed with a knife. The victim received only minor injuries, but Murray managed to cut herself with the knife.

Thomasville authorities continue to search for 30 year old Terry Willis of Cairo. He is accused of shooting out a woman’s tire. He will be charged when apprehended with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime. Willis reportedly fired a shot into the rear tire; a child was seated in the back of the car.

Bobby Bennett has been selected by the Tifton City Council to become the new fire chief. He has been involved with the department for several decades. He replaces the retiring fire chief.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into overdoses of the drug Percocet in Bibb and Houston Counties. State health officials went public in a press conference detailing recent deaths and hospitalizations in those areas. The dangerous and sometimes deadly drug is mixed with other drugs sold at the street level and officials are working to confirm the mixtures as cause of death and or overdoses in Centerville, Perry, Macon, Warner Robbins and Albany as well as other areas of Georgia. According to the report four people have died and numerous overdoses have been confirmed.