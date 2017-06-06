Morning News Briefs for 6-6-17

A Valdosta man identified as 36-year-old Carl Wilson has been arrested by police in connection with a domestic dispute with his unidentified roommate. According to the report Wilson attempted to strangle the victim with a belt and he has been charged with aggravated assault. The incident took place Sunday night in the 2400 block of University Drive.

53-year-old Darryl Jones of Madison was killed in an early morning vehicular accident when he lost control of his GMC Yukon and it overturned. Jones was ejected from the vehicle and the Highway Patrol reports that the accident happened on North East Rocky Spring Church Road.

The mourning continues for 61 year old Sheldon Woods and his 6 year old daughter Holly. The two were killed in a tragic residential fire in Perry. The investigation into the cause of the fire continues. A GoFundMe account has been established to help the family with expenses. All donations will go directly to Beggs Funeral Home.

The investigation into the discovery of a woman’s body continues in Suwannee County. The victim is described as a white female thought to be in her mid-30’s to early 40’s and law enforcement officials believe that her body have been in the area for 2 to 4 days. The cause of death is unknown and an autopsy will be performed.

Lanier County resident Joel McGee age 45 has been handed a life sentence in a case involving multiple sex crimes against a child. He entered a plea of guilty to the charges and has no possibility of release on parole. His crimes were considered so heinous that three other life sentences were added plus an additional 50 years.

Summer feeding programs are kicking off in South Georgia. In Georgia schools, over 60% of children qualify for free or reduced lunch. The local non-profit, Our Daily Bread, is picking up those meals during the Summer break. They provide free breakfast and sack lunches to hundreds of kids in surrounding counties. Local volunteers began delivering meals in late May, and will continue every weekday until the end of July.

The investigation into a shooting incident at a Bemiss Road shopping area remains active. Last Thursday. Police came upon the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso and they offered first aid until Emergency Medical Personnel arrived on the scene. The victim was initially taken to a local hospital but later airlifted to another facility for treatment.