Morning News Briefs for 6-5-17

You may have seen the signs around town announcing the local branch of student painters. According to the news report from the Valdosta Daily Times, this entrepreneurial effort is part of a nation-wide operation that puts students to work. The business offers multiple services from residential paint jobs to pressure washing during the summer and University of Georgia student and Valdosta native Chuck Stone has brought the initiative home. The business is growing and more employment opportunities are coming. To make use of the services of Student Painters call 888-839-3385.

Officials say that the second robbery on Bert Home Avenue in Colquitt County took place within a four day period and it left Jose Jimenez with a gunshot wound to the leg. It was the third robbery incident in the county in the four day span. According to the report Jorge Solano was with Jimenez when three men wearing masks approached and demanded money; all of them were armed. One of the firearms jammed and Solano struck the assailant but another robber then shot Jimenez who was treated and released from the hospital. In a related incident a Bert Home Avenue man was robbed as he unloaded groceries from a vehicle. The robbers then went inside the residence and took additional cash from the man’s wife. Later a report came in of another robbery involving five assailants who robbed a group of six men returning from shopping.

32-year-old Justin Hendrixson of Berlin has been accused in a case involving the sexual abuse of a female who was only nine years old when the alleged incidents began. Officials report that there were multiple incidents of abuse and molestation that took place in the year covering the accusations. Hendrixson was arrested and now faces felony charges.

Stacey Abrams, minority leader in the Georgia House of Representatives, has formally entered the Georgia governor’s race. Abrams was first elected in 2006. She became House Minority Leader in 2011 – the first woman to lead either party in the Georgia General Assembly and the first African-American to lead the Georgia House.

Saturday June 10th is the date set for the Open House at the Tifton Train Museum. The event will be held from 5:30 until 7:30 pm. A special guest attending the open house will be former railroad engineer and artist Frank Crowe whose work features railroad images. The Tifton Train Museum is located at 120 South Tift Avenue.

There’s news from the Wwals Watershed Coalition and the Annual Big Little River Paddle Race. Dwight Griner of Berrien County took the first place honors for the fifth time. Organizers report that prizes were handed out to a dozen other boats and this year’s participation set a new record. Tifton and Tift County had the most paddlers; other racers came from Moultrie and Colquitt County. Lowndes had the second highest number of paddlers, with others coming from Cook, Houston Harris and Thomas Counties.