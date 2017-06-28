Morning News Briefs for 6-28-17

In response to the recent gun violence that is plaguing the Ponderosa Drive area the Coordinator of the Citizens Against Violence organization says that residents have come together in a campaign to thwart the rise of violent crimes. Signs in support of the Citizens Against Violence are now in yards throughout the community as neighborhood residents are taking a stand.

Byron Small writing for the Atlanta Business Chronicle reports that Georgia’s high court has voted in concert to uphold the private-school scholarships program. The initiative was challenged by some citizens who cited injury to them as taxpayers. However the Georgia Supreme Court held that the plaintiffs’ failed to show just how they were being harmed. Individuals are allowed to make contributions to student scholarship organizations and in return receive credits of up to 75 percent of their state income tax liability.

According to a report filed by the Sheriff of Putnam County the June 13th attack on two prison guards and their resulting deaths at the hands of two inmates took no more than five to six seconds. The inmates overpowered the guards physically and then took their hand guns and shot them as they were being transported to other facilities. Sheriff Howard Sills stated that several shots were fired wounding the officers multiple times. Whether the transport door area of the bus was locked or not has not been determined. Donnie Rowe and Ricky Dubose escaped but both were later recaptured after a massive manhunt.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission gave its approval to the startup of the first phase of the Sabal Trail natural gas pipeline on June 9th. Now, officials with the company announce that the operation that runs through Florida, Alabama and Georgia is pumping natural gas and will be in full service mode by the end of June.

The bodies of three Albany residents were discovered inside a duplex on East Albertson. Homicide investigators have reported that children ages 4 and 1 were in the home at the time of the incident but were unharmed. The deceased were only identified as two men and a female; no motive has been determined.

Investigators with the Valdosta Police Department continue to work an attempted armed robbery that happened in the 1400 block of East Moore Street. According to the report the victim was walking along the street when he was confronted by two men with a handgun brandished and demanding cash. No injuries were reported.