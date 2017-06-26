Morning News Briefs for 6-26-17

Each year, local officials, stakeholders, and first responders meet just prior to June 1, the official beginning of hurricane season, to hear the season forecast from the National Weather Service. This year, Lowndes County Emergency Management is hosting a similar meeting in an effort to bring the same information to citizens: Community Wide Hurricane Planning Meeting-Thursday, June 29 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Rainwater Conference Center. Attendees will have an opportunity to learn more about the activities of responders during severe weather and a chance to ask questions related to preparedness or response and recovery efforts. This is a free event and citizens are encouraged to attend. For more information, please contact Lowndes County Public Information Officer, Paige Dukes, 229-671-2400.

The City of Valdosta will welcome approximately 136 youth and adult volunteers from Group Cares non-profit ministry partner of Group Publishing. These volunteers will travel from around the country to serve the citizens of Valdosta through the labor of love event known as the Southern Hospitality Workcamp. The 2017 workcamp marks the 11th year the city has hosted this event, which brings in youth to perform basic home repairs, painting and minor construction, at no cost to local elderly or disabled homeowners. For more information, contact Public Information Officer Sementha Mathews at 229-259-3548.

According to the AAA Fuel Gauge Report the price of a gallon of regular gasoline continued to drop as the average price per gallon fell to $1.94 on West Hill Avenue near Interstate 75. Nationally, the average price of gasoline Sunday was $2.26 a gallon, down from $2.30 seven days earlier, while Georgia’s average of $2.12 was down four cents during the same period.