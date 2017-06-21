Morning News Briefs for 6-21-17

Starting today, N. Lee Street will be closed between E. Jane Street and E. Brookwood Drive for the replacement of a sewer main in that area. The small section of road is expected to be closed to traffic for an estimated 2-3 weeks (weather permitting) while the repairs are being made. Detour signs will be posted to direct the flow of traffic. For more information, contact the Utilities Department at 229-259-3592.

Sadness has struck the hearts of colleagues-family members and friends of Doerun Mayor George Sanders. According to a report issued Sanders has passed away. The 71 year old politician was first elected to serve as the city’s mayor in 2012 and was re-elected this year. He initially served as a member of the city council-taking his oath in February 1999.

Sumter County law enforcement officials report that a suspect wanted for felony probation violation and the theft of vehicles is no longer on the run from the law. Christopher Yawn age 39 had issued threats against a custodial guardian, and he threatened the kidnapping of one of his daughters. Yawn is back in custody of the law.

A 64 year old Coffee County resident has been arrested and charged with the manufacture, possession of and intent to distribute marijuana. He was also found to be in possession of Oxycodone and Hydrocodone. A marijuana grow operation belonging to Daniel Suttles was discovered by aerial surveillance. Investigating agents found 40 mature marijuana plants and the materials and equipment needed to support his marijuana production operation.

Artavious Allen is wanted Valdosta Police in connection with an aggravated assault during which his victim reported that she had been attacked by Allen. When law enforcement arrived at the Seth Place residence Allen had fled. He now has an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault.

Georgia’s highest court has rejected a challenge to a state law banning most abortions after 20 weeks. In a unanimous opinion published Monday, Georgia Supreme Court Justice Keith Blackwell wrote that the principle of sovereign immunity bars the courts from considering lawsuits against the state. Sovereign immunity shields the state and state agencies from being sued in their official capacity, unless the General Assembly waives that protection.

The American Red Cross will host a blood drive during Hahira’s Independence Day Celebration on July 1. The drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Caboose Park at 107 West Main St. in Hahira. Presenting donors will also be entered into a cash prize raffle that increases if the drive exceeds its goal.

Gwinnett County fire rescued 27 people from a flooded parking lot on the 6800 block of Mimms Drive near Button Gwinnett Drive, Capt. Tommy Rutledge said. According to the AJC the water in the parking lot is reportedly waist to chest deep in some areas. Firefighters escorted people out of two businesses and through a shallow area before they were taken to the rafts.