Morning News Briefs for 6-14-17

Students planning to apply for admission to Wiregrass Georgia Technical College can take advantage of a Free Application Day on June 22nd. The fee will be waived on the Moody, Cook County, Ben Hill-Irwin, Coffee and Valdosta campuses. The fall semester begins August 17th. Students applying for financial aid should be aware of the July 10th priority date for the fall. For more information call 229-333-2100.

State and federal law enforcement agencies are backing the effort of the Putnam County Sheriff’s department in tracking down 43 year old Donnie Rowe and 24 year old Ricky Dubose. The two men were in a group of inmates being transferred from a state prison in Hancock County to a center in Jackson when two guards were overpowered and according to the latest report Sergeants Christopher Monica age 42 and Curtis Billue age 58 were shot and killed. The inmates escapes and were last seen on highway 16 where they car-jacked a vehicle-a green Honda Civic. They are armed and dangerous. A reward of 60 thousand dollars is offered by multiple law enforcement agencies for information leading to the capture of Rowe and Dubose.

21 year old Rhavin Cody reportedly told one of her co-workers about being held against her will by her boyfriend and that led to a day-long search by law enforcement and the issuance of an Amber Alert. Cody now faces the charge of filing a false report of a crime. Acting on the initial statement from Cody state and local officials began their search for her whereabouts. Her car was spotted by a Georgia State Trooper at a convenience store in Miller County and Cody told police by phone that she had not been kidnapped.

AP report…A couple from Bainbridge, Georgia was killed in a vehicular crash Monday on Interstate 85 near the Georgia-South Carolina line. South Carolina Highway Patrol reports that Austin Wayne Brown and his wife, Jennifer Brown, died at the scene. The couple’s son, 17-year-old Jacob Austin Brown, was flown to a medical facility in Anderson with injuries that officials say did not appear to be life-threatening. He was last listed in fair condition. According to State Troopers Brown’s SUV ran into the back of a tractor-trailer that had broken down and was stopped in the right lane of the interstate highway with its emergency flashers operating. The truck driver was not injured.

Georgia Governor Nathan Deal has issued an executive order suspending DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann. An incident and charges involving indecency and obstruction of an officer had been filed against Mann who entered a plea of not guilty. Mann who served a self-imposed suspension of one week says that he still plans to remain on the job. However, Captain Ruth Stringer has already been named as the interim sheriff of DeKalb County, replacing Mann during his governor ordered 40 day suspension. Stringer is a 27 year veteran of the department. She was appointed interim sheriff by a Superior Court Judge. Mann will face trial on the charges against him July 7th.

John Tibbets has been named by State School Superintendent Richard Woods as the 2016-2017 Georgia teacher of the Year. Tibbets is a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy and served in the United States Army for 21 years. Prior to teaching at Worth County High Tibbets taught at Tift County High School.

Three businesses and one residence in Macon have been raided in connection with the violation of commercial gambling laws. Law enforcement officials arrested three people. The businesses are accused of illegally paying out customers cash for their winnings on licensed gambling machines. In Georgia, winnings may only be redeemed for lottery tickets and/or store merchandise. It is alleged in the complaint that customers gambled $25 million, or about $700,000 per month, from April 2014 to May 2017 at two businesses that allegedly failed to pay $1 million in taxes and filed fraudulent returns. Another operation is said to have taken more than $53,000 per month from July 2015 to May 2017; the winnings totaled around $900,000 while the unpaid taxes totaled $100,000 the business filed fraudulent returns to the state.