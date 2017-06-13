Morning News Briefs for 6-13-2017

Southeastern Grocers the parent company of Winn-Dixie, Bi-Lo, Harvey’s and Fresco y Mas stores has issued a recall of Southern Home crunchy fish sticks. The 12 to 14 ounce packages could be tainted with undeclared allergens. The products should be discarded or returned to the stores for a full refund.

32 year old Darrius Wright made his initial appearance in an Albany courtroom. he is charged with the murder of 21 year old Anthony Wright. 23 year old Ophelia Haggerty is charged with being a party to that crime and Octavious Jones is also facing charges in connection with the case.

Lowndes County Clerk an Information Officer Paige Dukes reports that while offering a treat from your left over meal to a stray dog or cat might seem like a simple act of kindness, the encounter may result in extending the animal’s status as a stray. Summer moves due to school calendars, pets being left home unattended during vacations, and those without proper shelter seeking relief from the heat, are all factors contributing to the current increase in stray dogs and cats found in public areas around local businesses/restaurants. Currently, there are several locations throughout our community at which Lowndes County Animal Services or organized rescue groups are attempting to capture strays. Call Lowndes County Animal Services, 229-671-2760

Two Valdosta juveniles one 12 and the other 14 years old have been taken into custody. The duo was identified by witnesses who spotted them targeting a Clayton Drive residence for burglary while the occupants were away. When law enforcement arrived to investigate the suspects fled but were captured a short distance away from the crime scene. One offender was placed in the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice while the other youth was released in the custody of his parents. Police Chief Brian Childress credits the alert neighbor for getting involved and notifying the authorities.

There are inconsistencies in the information provided by the victim of a shooting incident that took place in the 200 block of Summerlin Street. According to victim Anthony Hogan he was riding in the area when he approached by two males asking for a ride and as they entered the passenger side of his vehicle Hogan spotted a handgun-money was demanded. A tussle began and Hogan-the driver was wounded in the arm. The victim managed to drive to the home of a relative and was transported to the hospital. Hogan was last listed in good condition. The investigation continues.