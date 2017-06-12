Morning News Briefs for 6-12-17

The jury in the murder trial of Moultrie teenager Jaquan Willis deadlocked 11 to 1 in their decision after three and a half days of testimony. Now, prosecutors say that they will re-try the case; state law calls for a unanimous jury verdict. He is accused of fatally shooting of 33-year-old Fatisha Clark.

WSB TV News reports that the DeMarias are with the Georgia Security Force militia, whose members are relieved that Donald Trump won the presidency but believe it would be a mistake to lay down their arms just because he is in the White House. So they continue to take to the woods to be ready for whatever may come, whether it’s an economic crisis that spawns unrest or Islamic extremists carrying out attacks on American soil.

A portion of the roadway between Highway 319 North and Sumner Road will be closed at various times between 8 a.m.-5 p.m. while Colquitt County workers replace cross drain pipes in preparation for a resurfacing project. Drivers in the Norman Park-Doerun areas are asked to use caution. The work is expected to be finished by June 19.

Former Florida Congresswoman Corrine Brown is seeking a new trial after a federal jury found her guilty of using a purported charity for poor children as a personal slush fund. Her argue that the former congresswoman’s chief aide was behind the scheme to use the charity’s funds for lavish parties and other personal expenses. Jurors found Brown guilty of 18 counts associated with taking money raised for the One Door for Education Foundation and lying on her taxes and congressional financial disclosure forms.

Atlanta officials report that a group of 20 persons that included a Georgia state lawmaker took part in a demonstration against Islamic law. Rallies were held across the country in dozens of cities but in Atlanta the demonstrators were met by counter protesters. State Senator Michael Williams spoke to rally supporters urging them to come together to combat the spread of Shariah law.

According to a poll conducted by the Atlanta Journal Constitution and reported on by Tamar Hallerman…Health care is high on the minds of voters in Georgia’s 6th congressional district, but most disapprove of the House GOP’s current proposal to repeal and replace Obamacare. More than 80 percent of the 745 likely voters surveyed last week in an Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll listed health care as an “extremely important” or “very important” issue for them as they’ve determined whether to vote for Republican Karen Handel or Democrat Jon Ossoff in the upcoming special election.