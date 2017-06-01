Morning News Briefs for 6-1-17

A Thomas County Sheriff’s Deputy– who was fired after an internal investigation– and his wife, are now facing criminal charges. Terry Whigham and his wife Briana turned themselves in Wednesday morning. The GBI believes the pair were stealing gasoline from the county.

Georgia’s peach crop is suffering much more than previously expected.Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black says that nearly 80 percent of that state’s peach crop has been wiped out this year. He says an overly warm winter and hard freeze in the early spring caused the loss.

Four suspects have been arrested in connection to a string of vehicle burglaries in Thomas County earlier this month. 22-year-old Caitlin Shelley Rogers, 19-year-old Edward Cole Upton, 19-year-old Brandon Wayne Hembree, and 25-year-old Matthew Chase Aldridge, were charged after investigators say the suspects were caught after they broke into a vehicle, stole a bank card and used it at a Walmart.

Second Harvest of South Georgia is feeding hundreds of kids this summer. Employees say they will serve kids nutritious meals as part of the Kid’s Cafe summer feeding program.This will be the second year that the food bank is offering this service during the summer.

A Lake Park City Council Ethics Committee hearing that was set for Tuesday has been postponed due to scheduling conflicts. The hearing was scheduled to address a complaint filed against Lake Park Councilwoman Jena Sandlin regarding an open records request.

A 44-year-0ld Valdosta man says he was robbed at gunpoint early Tuesday morning while sitting on his front porch on Harmony Way, but investigators say they have found no evidence to support the man’s claims and believe the incident to be drug related.

Elks Aidmore recently had a ribbon cutting to celebrate their new location. Elks Aidmore provides youth and families in crisis with necessary skills and resources. Open since 2012, the Valdosta location has more than 1200 children in care.

Registration is now open for the annual summer VSU Lady Blazer Basketball Camp with Head Coach Carley Kuhns and the Lady Blazer Basketball coaching staff. Spaces are limited and begins with an Elite Camp June 3rd.

With Hurricane Season beginning, 27 South Georgia agencies met for a hurricane briefing Tuesday morning at the Lowndes County Emergency Operations Center. The briefing included preparing for the 2017 hurricane season forecast, and discussing how to move forward after the state was hit by its first major storm in years. Last year, Hurricane Hermine’s winds ripped a destructive path through Lowndes County, damaging homes and farm land.