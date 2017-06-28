Moody’s 23rd Wing Commander takes final flight

VALDOSTA – A bittersweet farewell as the 23rd Wing Commander at Moody Air Force Base makes his final flight before transferring command.

23rd Wing Commander Thomas Kunkel had a smooth landing in his Pave Hawk helicopter Tuesday, marking an end to his ceremonial final flight.

“It’s just a great day. A great way to cap off two years here at Moody Air Force Base,” says Colonel Kunkel.

The home of the Flying Tigers changes command every two years, in a transition that is marked by tradition.

“The fact that all of us with his family get to be here to see it is even more special of a day,” says his wife, Jennifer Kunkel.

Colonel Kunkel and his family are welcoming the change in command.

“I sometimes say, ‘oh you’re not the wing commander anymore, you’re on daddy duty’. He absolutely loves those moments,” says Jennifer.

Colonel Kunkel will sign out for the final time in July, but not before celebrating his time as commander.

“It’s not the machines or all the iron on the ramp, that stuff. It’s the airmen behind it that really make it special.”

The change-in-command ceremony is full of memorable moments, like getting packed in ice and having your feet painted green.

“If you walk through our squadron, you’ll see ceiling tiles with green feet that go back 20 years on there,” says Colonel Kunkel.

The final moment: Getting thrown into a pool of green water.

“To get thrown into the green water, it’s just the cherry on top to make a good day.”

Colonel Kunkel will officially transfer command in a ceremony on July 10.

(WCTV Eyewitness News)