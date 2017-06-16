Members of Georgia’s Higher Education Committee tour local colleges

VALDOSTA – Thursday, members of Georgia’s Higher Education Committee took a tour of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College.

Part of the tour, the school surprised the group with a mock wreck to showcase some of their allied health programs at work.

Members say they enjoyed the action-packed day, and seeing state funds go to good use.

“Knowing that piece of equipment tax payers helped fund and we helped put into place, it’s remarkable and it gives us a value and feeling of self-worth. We’re glad to be a part of that process,” says Rep. Amy Carter, R – Valdosta.

It’s the first year this House Committee is making several stops across the state to visit local colleges.

They say it helps them understand many needed resources, when discussing state funding.

(WCTV Eyewitness News)