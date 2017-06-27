Lowndes TSA teams compete in Orlando

LOWNDES Co. – Last week, the Lowndes High and Hahira Middle School TSA chapters traveled to Orlando, Florida to compete against over 8000 kids in the 39th Annual TSA National Conference.

The team included Isabel Autrey, Molly Davis, Jon Liu, Alana Lund, Hank Peagler, Lyla Ruff, Ruby Ruff, and Cameron White.

This group of talented young men and women entered a total of eleven events and made the semifinals in seven of those entered.

During the awards ceremony, Hahira Middle would capture five top ten finalist awards that included 9th place in Video Game Design (Jon Liu), 9th place in Mass Production (Lyla and Ruby Ruff), 4th place System Control (Jon Liu, Hank Peagler, Cameron White), 4th place in Community Service Video (Hank Peagler) and 1st place in Children’s Story (Isabel Autrey and Ruby Ruff).

Performances like this one and many others over the years earned Hahira Middle TSA the distinct honor of being recognized with the Chapter Excellence Award at this years national conference.