Lowndes Season Ticket Renewal Deadline

LOWNDES Co. – Thursday June 15, 2017 is the last day for last year’s Viking season ticket holders to purchase and reclaim their same seats. All unsold tickets will go on sale after this date.

If you have not came by the ticket office or mailed your ticket renewal in please do so – don’t lose your seats! We must receive your renewal by Thursday June 15. All the renewals we have received have been processed and the tickets mailed out. We are also so close to the deadline you probably want to consider coming by and picking up your tickets rather than mailing. We are not responsible for any renewals lost in the mail or arriving late.

The ticket office will open Monday – Thursday June 12 -15 from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM for your convenience. The school system is closed on Fridays during June – so make you stop by no later than Thursday June 15. The ticket office is located in the Board of Education Annex at 1592 Norman Drive.

On Monday June 19 all season ticket holders and Viking Touchdown Club members may purchase addition tickets or upgrade the tickets they hold. On Tuesday June 20 all remaining seats will go on sale to the general public.

Release from Lowndes County Schools