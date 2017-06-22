Lowndes Scrimmages Thomas County Central

Lowndes Vikings offense shows out against the Thomas County Central Yellow Jackets

VALDOSTA – The Vikings look to have a promising year after they put up nine touchdown passes against the Jacket defense. Every wide receiver caught a touchdown pass including Marcus Gary, Mikko Washington, Marcus Brownrigg, Ghetti Brown, Tayvonn Kyle and starting running back, Travis Tisdale.

The Yellow Jackets found a few mistakes in the Vikings defense and capitalized on some scoring opportunities.

Both the Jackets and The Vikings are looking to have a good year after the Vikings went 10-3 last year and the Yellow Jackets went 8-4.

The Vikings open the season against the Valdosta Wildcats at home August 18th. TCC opens the season against The Worth County Rams August 18th.