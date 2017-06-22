Lowndes Scrimmages Thomas County Central

| June 22, 2017 | 0 Comments

Lowndes Vikings offense shows out against the Thomas County Central Yellow Jackets

VALDOSTA – The Vikings look to have a promising year after they put up nine touchdown passes against the Jacket defense. Every wide receiver caught a touchdown pass including Marcus Gary, Mikko Washington, Marcus Brownrigg, Ghetti Brown, Tayvonn Kyle and starting running back, Travis Tisdale.

The Yellow Jackets found a few mistakes in the Vikings defense and capitalized on some scoring opportunities.

Both the Jackets and The Vikings are looking to have a good year after the Vikings went 10-3 last year and the Yellow Jackets went 8-4.

The Vikings open the season against the Valdosta Wildcats at home August 18th. TCC opens the season against The Worth County Rams August 18th.

Viking season tickets now open for purchase to general public
Filed in: High School Football SCOREBOARD, Local Sports, Regional Sports, Sports
×

Post a Comment