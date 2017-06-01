Lowndes County Food Scores

Lowndes County Department of Health

April 24, 2017 – May 31, 2017

25 North (Food Service Inspections)

2525 NORTH ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602

May 11, 2017 Score: 92, Grade: A

306 North Restaurant (Food Service Inspections)

306 N PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601

May 25, 2017 Score: 92, Grade: A

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar (Food Service Inspections)

1301 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

May 15, 2017 Score: 90, Grade: A

Arby’s (Food Service Inspections)

6901 BELLEVILLE HWY LAKE PARK, GA 31636

May 12, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

Arby’s (Food Service Inspections)

2916 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602

May 23, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

Bargainville Flea Market Snack Bar (Food Service Inspections)

5465 MILL STORE RD LAKE PARK, GA 31636

May 20, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

Baymont Inn & Suites (Food Service Inspections)

1725 GORNTO RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

May 25, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

Beijing Cafe (Food Service Inspections)

1715 DR C VALDOSTA, GA 31601

May 25, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A

bleu Q Pub (Food Service Inspections)

116 W HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601

May 11, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

Blue Cafe (Food Service Inspections)

125 N PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601

May 30, 2017 Score: 90, Grade: A

Bluewater Bar and Grill (Food Service Inspections)

1905 BAYTREE PL REMERTON, GA 31601

May 22, 2017 Score: 90, Grade: A

Book and Table (Food Service Inspections)

120 N PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601

May 11, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

Bubba Jax Crab Shack (Food Service Inspections)

1700 W HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601

May 10, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

Burger King (Food Service Inspections)

1164 N ST AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

May 25, 2017 Score: 83, Grade: B

Chili’s Grill & Bar (Food Service Inspections)

1700 BAYTREE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602

April 27, 2017 Score: 80, Grade: B

Church’s Fried Chicken (Food Service Inspections)

320 E HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601

May 22, 2017 Score: 92, Grade: A

Denny’s Restaurant (Food Service Inspections)

7001 BELLEVILLE- LAKE PARK RD LAKE PARK, GA 31636

May 12, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

Drury Inn & Suites (Food Service Inspections)

1327 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

May 1, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

El Toreo (Food Service Inspections)

3260 N VALDOSTA RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602

May 9, 2017 Score: 85, Grade: B

El Toreo (Food Service Inspections)

1713 GORNTO RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602

May 22, 2017 Score: 96, Grade: A

Fabulous Pizza (Food Service Inspections)

1807 JERRY JONES DR VALDOSTA, GA 31602

May 3, 2017 Score: 72, Grade: C

Fairfield Inn & Suites Restaurant (Food Service Inspections)

2010 W HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601

May 16, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

Family Pizza (Food Service Inspections)

5945 BEMISS RD VALDOSTA, GA 31605

May 10, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

Frogtown Winery (Food Service Inspections)

7495 UNION RD HAHIRA, GA 31632

April 26, 2017 Score: 90, Grade: A

Georgeo’s BBQ (Food Service Inspections)

727 E HILL VALDOSTA, GA 31601

May 22, 2017 Score: 90, Grade: A

Gourmet Guys (Food Service Inspections)

2105 DELVID ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602

May 19, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

GREAT WALL RESTAURANT (Food Service Inspections)

2908 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602

May 9, 2017 Score: 80, Grade: B

HIBACHI EXPRESS (Food Service Inspections)

1701 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601

May 30, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A

Hip Hop Fish & Chicken (Food Service Inspections)

702 S PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601

May 10, 2017 Score: 96, Grade: A

Hip Hop Fish and Chicken (Food Service Inspections)

2918 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602

May 9, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

Huddle House (Food Service Inspections)

419 NORTHSIDE DR VALDOSTA, GA 31602

April 25, 2017 Score: 83, Grade: B

Ichiban Japanese Restaurant and Palladium Event Center (Food Service Inspections)

2965 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602

May 4, 2017 Score: 68, Grade: U

May 18, 2017 Score: 80, Grade: B

Jessie’s Restaurant & Catering (Food Service Inspections)

205 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601

May 8, 2017 Score: 90, Grade: A

Kentucky Fried Chicken of Valdosta, Inc. (Food Service Inspections)

3026 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602

May 9, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A

Kentucky Fried Chicken of Valdosta, Inc. (Food Service Inspections)

1300 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

April 25, 2017 Score: 84, Grade: B

Little Caesar’s Pizza (Food Service Inspections)

1650 BAYTREE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602

April 26, 2017 Score: 92, Grade: A

Lowndes County Jail / Trinity Food Service (Food Service Inspections)

120 PRISON FARM RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

May 10, 2017 Score: 85, Grade: B

M&M Crab House (Food Service Inspections)

4670 BEMISS RD VALDOSTA, GA 31605

May 31, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A

McDonald’s (Food Service Inspections)

2102 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602

April 27, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

Mom & Dad’s Italian Restaurant (Food Service Inspections)

4143 N VALDOSTA RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602

May 25, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A

Mori Japanese Steak House (Food Service Inspections)

1709 NORMAN DR VALDOSTA, GA 31601

May 30, 2017 Score: 86, Grade: B

Osaka Hibachi and Sushi (Food Service Inspections)

3310 PERIMETER PARK B RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602

April 25, 2017 Score: 73, Grade: C

Pizza Hut (Food Service Inspections)

3024 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602

April 27, 2017 Score: 96, Grade: A

Popeye’s (Food Service Inspections)

2119 BEMISS RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

May 22, 2017 Score: 90, Grade: A

Red Owl Coffee Company- mobile (Food Service Inspections)

4100 N VALDOSTA RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602

May 23, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

Rodeo (Food Service Inspections)

1219 LAKES BLVD LAKE PARK, GA 31636

May 30, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

Sonic Drive-In (Food Service Inspections)

2537 BEMISS RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602

May 17, 2017 Score: 83, Grade: B

South Georgia Medical Center (Food Service Inspections)

2501 N PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602

May 22, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

Starbucks Coffee Company (Food Service Inspections)

1305 ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

May 2, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

Stone Creek Restaurant (Food Service Inspections)

4553 GREENWAY DR VALDOSTA, GA 31602

May 8, 2017 Score: 90, Grade: A

Subway #36481 (Food Service Inspections)

4593 N VALDOSTA RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602

May 23, 2017 Score: 88, Grade: B

Subway at Pilot Flying J (Food Service Inspections)

7001 BELLVILLE- LAKE PARK RD FRNT LAKE PARK, GA 31636

May 12, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

Taco Bell #029106 (Food Service Inspections)

3022 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602

May 9, 2017 Score: 97, Grade: A

Taste of China (Food Service Inspections)

4030 BEMISS RD STE C VALDOSTA, GA 31605

May 15, 2017 Score: 87, Grade: B

Thai Chang Restaurant (Food Service Inspections)

5913 BEMISS RD VALDOSTA, GA 31605

May 10, 2017 Score: 82, Grade: B

The Garden Grille & Bar (Food Service Inspections)

1702 GORNTO RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

May 1, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A

The Grill at Kinderlou (Food Service Inspections)

4005 BEAR LAKE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

May 16, 2017 Score: 90, Grade: A

The Mix (Food Service Inspections)

1803 JERRY JONES DR VALDOSTA, GA 31602

May 3, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A

The Mix Frozen Yogurt- Mobile (Food Service Inspections)

1803 JERRY JONES DR VALDOSTA, GA 31602

May 9, 2017 Score: 90, Grade: A

The Q Deli Bar (Food Service Inspections)

1577 BAYTREE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602

April 27, 2017 Score: 94, Grade: A

Travel Centers of America Popeyes (Food Service Inspections)

6901 BELLVILLE RD LAKE PARK, GA 31636

May 12, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

VALDOSTA STADIUM CINEMAS (Food Service Inspections)

1680 BAYTREE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602

April 26, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A

Valdosta State Prison Annex (Food Service Inspections)

3105 VAL TECH RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

May 31, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

Valdosta State Prison Staff Dining Facility (Food Service Inspections)

3259 VAL TECH RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602

May 31, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

Valdosta/Lowndes State Prison (Food Service Inspections)

3105 VAL-TECH RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602

May 31, 2017 Score: 97, Grade: A

Waffle House (Food Service Inspections)

1207 BAYTREE RD REMERTON, GA 31602

May 8, 2017 Score: 94, Grade: A

Waffle House (Food Service Inspections)

3487 MADISON HWY VALDOSTA, GA 31601

April 25, 2017 Score: 72, Grade: C

Waffle House (Food Service Inspections)

1819 W HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601

May 2, 2017 Score: 68, Grade: U

May 10, 2017 Score: 85, Grade: B

Waffle House (Food Service Inspections)

1302 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

May 9, 2017 Score: 80, Grade: B

Wendy’s (Food Service Inspections)

1303 ST AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602

May 8, 2017 Score: 82, Grade: B

Wendy’s Hamburgers (Food Service Inspections)

1609 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602

May 11, 2017 Score: 89, Grade: B

WoodStack BBQ Tavern (Food Service Inspections)

4038 N VALDOSTA RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602

May 23, 2017 Score: 94, Grade: A

Zaxby’s (Food Service Inspections)

1102 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602

May 15, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A