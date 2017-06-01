Lowndes County Food Scores
Lowndes County Department of Health
April 24, 2017 – May 31, 2017
25 North (Food Service Inspections)
2525 NORTH ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
May 11, 2017 Score: 92, Grade: A
306 North Restaurant (Food Service Inspections)
306 N PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
May 25, 2017 Score: 92, Grade: A
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar (Food Service Inspections)
1301 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
May 15, 2017 Score: 90, Grade: A
Arby’s (Food Service Inspections)
6901 BELLEVILLE HWY LAKE PARK, GA 31636
View inspections:
May 12, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Arby’s (Food Service Inspections)
2916 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
May 23, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Bargainville Flea Market Snack Bar (Food Service Inspections)
5465 MILL STORE RD LAKE PARK, GA 31636
View inspections:
May 20, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Baymont Inn & Suites (Food Service Inspections)
1725 GORNTO RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
May 25, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Beijing Cafe (Food Service Inspections)
1715 DR C VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
May 25, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A
bleu Q Pub (Food Service Inspections)
116 W HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
May 11, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Blue Cafe (Food Service Inspections)
125 N PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
May 30, 2017 Score: 90, Grade: A
Bluewater Bar and Grill (Food Service Inspections)
1905 BAYTREE PL REMERTON, GA 31601
View inspections:
May 22, 2017 Score: 90, Grade: A
Book and Table (Food Service Inspections)
120 N PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
May 11, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Bubba Jax Crab Shack (Food Service Inspections)
1700 W HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
May 10, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Burger King (Food Service Inspections)
1164 N ST AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
May 25, 2017 Score: 83, Grade: B
Chili’s Grill & Bar (Food Service Inspections)
1700 BAYTREE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
April 27, 2017 Score: 80, Grade: B
Church’s Fried Chicken (Food Service Inspections)
320 E HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
May 22, 2017 Score: 92, Grade: A
Denny’s Restaurant (Food Service Inspections)
7001 BELLEVILLE- LAKE PARK RD LAKE PARK, GA 31636
View inspections:
May 12, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Drury Inn & Suites (Food Service Inspections)
1327 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
May 1, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
El Toreo (Food Service Inspections)
3260 N VALDOSTA RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
May 9, 2017 Score: 85, Grade: B
El Toreo (Food Service Inspections)
1713 GORNTO RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
May 22, 2017 Score: 96, Grade: A
Fabulous Pizza (Food Service Inspections)
1807 JERRY JONES DR VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
May 3, 2017 Score: 72, Grade: C
Fairfield Inn & Suites Restaurant (Food Service Inspections)
2010 W HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
May 16, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Family Pizza (Food Service Inspections)
5945 BEMISS RD VALDOSTA, GA 31605
View inspections:
May 10, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Frogtown Winery (Food Service Inspections)
7495 UNION RD HAHIRA, GA 31632
View inspections:
April 26, 2017 Score: 90, Grade: A
Georgeo’s BBQ (Food Service Inspections)
727 E HILL VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
May 22, 2017 Score: 90, Grade: A
Gourmet Guys (Food Service Inspections)
2105 DELVID ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
May 19, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
GREAT WALL RESTAURANT (Food Service Inspections)
2908 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
May 9, 2017 Score: 80, Grade: B
HIBACHI EXPRESS (Food Service Inspections)
1701 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
May 30, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A
Hip Hop Fish & Chicken (Food Service Inspections)
702 S PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
May 10, 2017 Score: 96, Grade: A
Hip Hop Fish and Chicken (Food Service Inspections)
2918 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
May 9, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Huddle House (Food Service Inspections)
419 NORTHSIDE DR VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
April 25, 2017 Score: 83, Grade: B
Ichiban Japanese Restaurant and Palladium Event Center (Food Service Inspections)
2965 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
May 4, 2017 Score: 68, Grade: U
May 18, 2017 Score: 80, Grade: B
Jessie’s Restaurant & Catering (Food Service Inspections)
205 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
May 8, 2017 Score: 90, Grade: A
Kentucky Fried Chicken of Valdosta, Inc. (Food Service Inspections)
3026 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
May 9, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A
Kentucky Fried Chicken of Valdosta, Inc. (Food Service Inspections)
1300 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
April 25, 2017 Score: 84, Grade: B
Little Caesar’s Pizza (Food Service Inspections)
1650 BAYTREE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
April 26, 2017 Score: 92, Grade: A
Lowndes County Jail / Trinity Food Service (Food Service Inspections)
120 PRISON FARM RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
May 10, 2017 Score: 85, Grade: B
M&M Crab House (Food Service Inspections)
4670 BEMISS RD VALDOSTA, GA 31605
View inspections:
May 31, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A
McDonald’s (Food Service Inspections)
2102 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
April 27, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Mom & Dad’s Italian Restaurant (Food Service Inspections)
4143 N VALDOSTA RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
May 25, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A
Mori Japanese Steak House (Food Service Inspections)
1709 NORMAN DR VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
May 30, 2017 Score: 86, Grade: B
Osaka Hibachi and Sushi (Food Service Inspections)
3310 PERIMETER PARK B RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
April 25, 2017 Score: 73, Grade: C
Pizza Hut (Food Service Inspections)
3024 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
April 27, 2017 Score: 96, Grade: A
Popeye’s (Food Service Inspections)
2119 BEMISS RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
May 22, 2017 Score: 90, Grade: A
Red Owl Coffee Company- mobile (Food Service Inspections)
4100 N VALDOSTA RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
May 23, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Rodeo (Food Service Inspections)
1219 LAKES BLVD LAKE PARK, GA 31636
View inspections:
May 30, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Sonic Drive-In (Food Service Inspections)
2537 BEMISS RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
May 17, 2017 Score: 83, Grade: B
South Georgia Medical Center (Food Service Inspections)
2501 N PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
May 22, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Starbucks Coffee Company (Food Service Inspections)
1305 ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
May 2, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Stone Creek Restaurant (Food Service Inspections)
4553 GREENWAY DR VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
May 8, 2017 Score: 90, Grade: A
Subway #36481 (Food Service Inspections)
4593 N VALDOSTA RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
May 23, 2017 Score: 88, Grade: B
Subway at Pilot Flying J (Food Service Inspections)
7001 BELLVILLE- LAKE PARK RD FRNT LAKE PARK, GA 31636
View inspections:
May 12, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Taco Bell #029106 (Food Service Inspections)
3022 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
May 9, 2017 Score: 97, Grade: A
Taste of China (Food Service Inspections)
4030 BEMISS RD STE C VALDOSTA, GA 31605
View inspections:
May 15, 2017 Score: 87, Grade: B
Thai Chang Restaurant (Food Service Inspections)
5913 BEMISS RD VALDOSTA, GA 31605
View inspections:
May 10, 2017 Score: 82, Grade: B
The Garden Grille & Bar (Food Service Inspections)
1702 GORNTO RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
May 1, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A
The Grill at Kinderlou (Food Service Inspections)
4005 BEAR LAKE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
May 16, 2017 Score: 90, Grade: A
The Mix (Food Service Inspections)
1803 JERRY JONES DR VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
May 3, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A
The Mix Frozen Yogurt- Mobile (Food Service Inspections)
1803 JERRY JONES DR VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
May 9, 2017 Score: 90, Grade: A
The Q Deli Bar (Food Service Inspections)
1577 BAYTREE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
April 27, 2017 Score: 94, Grade: A
Travel Centers of America Popeyes (Food Service Inspections)
6901 BELLVILLE RD LAKE PARK, GA 31636
View inspections:
May 12, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
VALDOSTA STADIUM CINEMAS (Food Service Inspections)
1680 BAYTREE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
April 26, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A
Valdosta State Prison Annex (Food Service Inspections)
3105 VAL TECH RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
May 31, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Valdosta State Prison Staff Dining Facility (Food Service Inspections)
3259 VAL TECH RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
May 31, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Valdosta/Lowndes State Prison (Food Service Inspections)
3105 VAL-TECH RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
May 31, 2017 Score: 97, Grade: A
Waffle House (Food Service Inspections)
1207 BAYTREE RD REMERTON, GA 31602
View inspections:
May 8, 2017 Score: 94, Grade: A
Waffle House (Food Service Inspections)
3487 MADISON HWY VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
April 25, 2017 Score: 72, Grade: C
Waffle House (Food Service Inspections)
1819 W HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
May 2, 2017 Score: 68, Grade: U
May 10, 2017 Score: 85, Grade: B
Waffle House (Food Service Inspections)
1302 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
View inspections:
May 9, 2017 Score: 80, Grade: B
Wendy’s (Food Service Inspections)
1303 ST AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
May 8, 2017 Score: 82, Grade: B
Wendy’s Hamburgers (Food Service Inspections)
1609 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
May 11, 2017 Score: 89, Grade: B
WoodStack BBQ Tavern (Food Service Inspections)
4038 N VALDOSTA RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
May 23, 2017 Score: 94, Grade: A
Zaxby’s (Food Service Inspections)
1102 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
View inspections:
May 15, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A