Lowndes County Emergency Management Hosts Community Wide Hurricane Planning Meeting

LOWNDES Co. –Each year, local officials, stakeholders, and first responders meet just prior to June 1, the official beginning of hurricane season, to hear the season forecast from the National Weather Service. This year, Lowndes County Emergency Management is hosting a similar meeting in an effort to bring the same information to citizens:

Community Wide Hurricane Planning Meeting

Thursday, June 29 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Rainwater Conference Center, 1 Meeting Place, Valdosta

After the 2017 Hurricane Season forecast is presented, the meeting will follow Georgia Emergency Management Agency’s model for hurricane preparedness: “Be Informed, Make a Plan, Build a Kit, and Get Involved”. Officials will provide information on preparedness, communications, donations, volunteer opportunities, evacuation impacts, and sheltering.

Attendees will have an opportunity to learn more about the activities of responders during severe weather and a chance to ask questions related to preparedness or response and recovery efforts. Pet experts will be on hand to assist pet owners with tips on providing for their furry family members in the event of evacuation. Staff will also be available to assist citizens that would like to sign up for CodeRED, Lowndes County’s free, emergency notification system. Assistance will also be provided to anyone needing help programming NOAA weather radios for local forecast areas.

The first one hundred attendees will receive a free bucket and EMA Director, Ashley Tye, will demonstrate how to “build a bucket” of supplies needed in the event severe weather strikes.

“Weather experts have reported forecasts that could result in an active 2017 storm season. This being the case, it is more crucial than ever for citizens to be prepared. While Lowndes County has fared well over the past few years, it is important for everyone to remember that it only takes one,” stated EMA Director, Ashley Tye.

This is a free event. All citizens are encouraged to attend. For more information, please contact Lowndes County Public Information Officer, Paige Dukes, 229-671-2400 or pdukes@lowndescounty.com. #HurricaneStrong #itonlytakesone

Release from Lowndes County