Linda Davidson takes helm of the Alzheimer’s Association, Georgia Chapter as executive director

ATLANTA – The Georgia Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association has announced that Linda Davidson, former senior director of Relay for Life for the American Cancer Society, (ACS), will be the newest executive director of the organization that serves Georgians living with Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Davidson comes to the Alzheimer’s Association, Georgia Chapter with nearly 30 years’ experience in nonprofit operations. In a career spanning locations in Florida and Georgia, she has a proven track record of effective team leadership and a sound portfolio of donor management. After 16 years of successive growth leading the Florida Division of ACS, Davidson moved to Atlanta in 2013 and led ACS’ South Atlantic Division in revenue garnered from organization events.

“Linda Davidson’s expertise will prove invaluable in growing the reach and services of the Alzheimer’s Association for the more than 140,000 Georgia residents living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias,” said Katherine Lambert, regional leader – Alzheimer’s Association, Georgia Chapter. “Under her leadership, we anticipate improvements in fundraising, advocacy and outreach efforts around the state and look forward to soaring to new heights as an organization.”

To learn more about the Alzheimer's Association, Georgia Chapter and future events, visit alz.org/Georgia.

