LHS and HMS Students attend National TSA Conference 

LOWNDES CO. – Recently, the Lowndes High and Hahira Middle School Technology Student Association (TSA) chapters traveled to Orlando, Florida to compete in the 39th Annual TSA National Conference.

National TSA President and Lowndes High Senior Jack Crawford was presented the Dr. Bob Hanson Distinguished Student Award and proudly represented Lowndes County Schools as he presided over 8,000 members, parents and alumni from all over the nation and 3 countries during the conference. Lowndes High School will once again be home to a National TSA Officer this school year. Preston Crawford ran a successful campaign during the conference and secured his spot as National TSA Sergeant at Arms. TSA State Treasurer, and Lowndes High sophomore, Tate Green lead ceremonies at the Georgia delegation meetings and kicked off his term as the 2017-2018 Georgia TSA State Treasurer. Showcasing our legacy of leadership, Lowndes High School TSA placed first in LEAP Legacy. This award recognizes the chapter that best demonstrates Leadership, Education, Achievement and Personal Growth through documentation, presentation, and interviews. Bringing home two top ten finishes were Trevor Terry and Ethan Wetherington. Trevor and Ethan placed 6th in Animatronics and 8th in Digital Video Production. Lowndes High took twelve students and competed in seven team and individual events. The Lowndes High team included Trevor Terry, Ethan Wetherington, Jack Crawford, Tate Green, Preston Crawford, Liam Wetherington, Kathryn Crawford, Wesley Smith, Reilly Lennon, Jeremy Craven, Aaron Cowger, Courtney Raymond, advisors Matt North and Cammie Lund and supportive parents and siblings.

The Hahira Middle School team was led by Mr. Greg Terry and included Isabel Autrey, Molly Davis, Jon Liu, Alana Lund, Hank Peagler, Lyla Ruff, Ruby Ruff, and Cameron White. This group of talented young men and women entered a total of eleven events and made the semifinals in seven of those entered. During the awards ceremony, Hahira Middle would capture five top ten finalist awards that included 9th place in Video Game Design (Jon Liu), 9th place in Mass Production (Lyla and Ruby Ruff), 4th place System Control (Jon Liu, Hank Peagler, Cameron White), 4th place in Community Service Video (Hank Peagler) and 1st place in Children’s Story (Isabel Autrey and Ruby Ruff). Performances like this one and many others over the years earned Hahira Middle TSA the distinct honor of being recognized with the Chapter Excellence Award at this year’s conference. Mr. Terry was also recognized as the Advisor of the Year for the state of Georgia. This national conference wraps up one of the best years in HMS TSA history, but the students are already making plans to improve for next year.