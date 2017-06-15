Langdale Honda BBQ Battle to benefit House of Hope

VALDOSTA – The Inaugural Langdale Honda BBQ Battle is set for this Saturday, and in addition to offering tasty smoked treats and live music, the event will benefit House of Hope, a local organization that helps women struggling with alcohol, drugs or abuse to regain control of their lives.

On Saturday morning, the area’s best grill masters will be setup on Norman Drive, directly across from Langdale Honda, to compete for more than $3,000 in cash and prizes in ribs and chicken categories. The event is free and open to the public, and competitors and vendors will be offering delicious treats for sale.

Langdale Honda partnered with Guardian Bank and Black Crow Media to make the competition a reality, and proceeds from the event will be given to House of Hope.

“It’s important to give back to the community,” said Tom Kelly with Langdale Honda. “Throughout the year, we have given to several different charities, and we think it’s extremely important to give to the different charities in our community. House of Hope is very deserving, and we look forward to partnering with them in what’s going to be an outstanding event on Saturday.”

Will Moore with Guardian Bank agrees.

“We are a community bank,” Moore said. “We strive to give back to the community wherever possible, and this seemed like a great opportunity.”

House of Hope is a residential home for women who are dealing with alcohol, drugs and abuse.

“We are a 12-month faith-based program,” said Cathy Pipkin, House of Hope Assistant Director. “Our goal is to help women to heal by freedom and to become that mother or wife they wanted to be. We help them to be succesful in the community they choose to go and to learn to help others.”

The Langdale Honda BBQ Battle is open to the public starting at 11 a.m. Saturday morning, and will feature live music from Jacob Stratton, Save The Empire, and One Accord. Click here for more information.

For more information about House of Hope, visit their website or their Facebook page. House of Hope can also be reached at (229) 241-2707 or by email: sogahouseofhope@gmail.com.