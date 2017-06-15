LAMP introduces its Inaugural Gospel Explosion event

VALDOSTA – Lowndes Associated Ministries for People, Inc. (LAMP) is proud to announce its Inaugural Gospel Explosion Competition. This melodic Gospel competition will take place Saturday July 29th at the Valdosta Courthouse front lawn at 2 pm.

LAMP invites community organizations, churches, soloist, and groups to participate in the competition. In efforts to make the event new and exciting, we have decided to incorporated dance as a category. Five of Valdosta’s well respected leaders will judge the competition. First, second, and third place winners will be announced for each talent, with first place receiving a grand prize high in value. In addition to the competition, local vendors will have the opportunity to set up around the site to sale their merchandise including food items. More announcements are to come as the event will have a special guest host. The purpose of this event is to showcase local talent whether in ministry of music or dance. This is a community event that welcomes singing groups, choirs, liturgical dancers, and soloist to show their talents for a great cause. There are also vendor and sponsorship opportunities.

For more information regarding LAMP’s Gospel Explosion, please contact NiaKia Fontes or Sharah Denton at (229)245-7157 or via email to sdenton@lampinc.org