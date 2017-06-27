LAMP introduces its inaugural Gospel Explosion event

VALDOSTA – Lowndes Associated Ministries to People, Inc. (LAMP) is proud to announce its Inaugural Gospel Explosion Competition. This melodic Gospel competition will take place Saturday July 29th at the Valdosta Courthouse front lawn at 2 pm.

LAMP invites community organizations, churches, soloist, and groups to participate in the competition. In efforts to make the event new and exciting, we have decided to incorporated dance as a category. Five of Valdosta’s well respected leaders will judge the competition. First, second, and third place winners will be announced for each talent, with first place receiving a grand prize high in cash value. In addition to the competition, local vendors will have the opportunity to set up around the site to sale their merchandise including food items. More announcements are to come as the event will have a special guest host. The purpose of this event is to showcase local talent whether in ministry of music or dance. This is a community event that welcomes singing groups, choirs, liturgical dancers, school teams and soloist to show their talents for a great cause. The admission fee is set to $5 donation and we will be taking donations for our facility. Feel free to bring your own lawn chairs and blankets for your comfort during the event.

LAMP is a non-profit organization who provides a “hand up, not a hand out,” to the local homeless community. LAMP has a homeless shelter, New Horizons which is the only one of its kind that serves single men, single women and families with children for nine surrounding counties. Those counties included but are not limited to: Berrien, Brooks, Cook, Echols, Irwin, Lanier, Lowndes, Tift and Thomas Counties.

For more information regarding LAMP’s Gospel Explosion, please contact NiaKia Fontes or Sharah Denton at (229)245-7157 or via email to sdenton@lampinc.org