Inaugural Langdale Honda BBQ Battle set for Saturday

The Langdale Honda BBQ Battle

Saturday, June 17th

11am – 4pm

Across from Langdale Honda on Norman Dr.

This Saturday, bring out your family and friends for delicious BBQ, live entertainment, prize giveaways, and a whole lot of fun! This event is FREE to attend and there will be delicious food and treats available from the vendors, a misting tent to keep you cool, prize giveaways from Black Crow Media, and live music from Jacob Stratton, Save The Empire, and One Accord.

––THE BATTLE––

If you think you have the best BBQ around, it’s time to put it to the test! Your juicy, hot BBQ could win you cold, hard cash in the inaugural Langdale Honda BBQ Battle!

More than $3,000 in cash and prizes will be awarded in both chicken and ribs divisions in the contest on Saturday, June 17th

All proceeds will benefit the House of Hope.

CLICK BELOW TO DOWNLOAD REGISTRATION FORM AND RULES.

REGISTRATION BBQ BATTLE

RULES & REGULATIONS BBQ BATTLE

Sponsored by: