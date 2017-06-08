In Other News: You Can Now Buy Samurai Body Armor for Your Cat or Tiny Dog

Your tiny dog needs this, just for the ego boost. A company in Japan has started selling SAMURAI BODY ARMOR for dogs and cats. So it’s like a dog sweater, but doesn’t make them look like a total wuss.

It’s a novelty thing, so you might see them around Halloween this year. But it also looks pretty legit, like it might actually protect them if they got into it with another dog.

A website called “Samurai Age” is selling them for about $125, plus whatever they charge to ship it from Japan. The photos on their site show a cat wearing it. But it comes in three sizes and also fits small dogs.

(UPI)