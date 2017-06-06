In Other News: Two Women Have a Road Rage Brawl in the Street and a Guy Steals One of Their Cars

A woman in Houston was driving in her Audi near a freeway on Saturday when she rear-ended another woman in an SUV. And clearly the woman in the Audi thought it was the other woman’s fault, because she went into full-on ROAD RAGE mode.

She got out of her car, ran up to the SUV, the other woman got out, and they started BRAWLING in the street.

And while they were fighting, a random dude ran up to the Audi . . . and stole it.

Another guy on the street was filming, and he got the brawl AND the theft on camera.

The cops are investigating all of the various crimes but there’s no word on whether anyone’s been arrested.

(ABC 13 – Houston)