In Other News: Thieves Try to Steal an ATM Using a Blowtorch and Accidentally Set the Money on Fire

A group of thieves tried to steal the cash box out of an ATM in Everett, Washington on Tuesday morning. The ATM was in the side of a wood building, so their plan was to cut through the wood, and then use a blowtorch to open the cash box.

But their tools worked a little TOO well . . . and they accidentally set the MONEY on fire before they could get it out.

They ran away without any money, and now the cops are trying to track them down.

Photo: Everett Police Department

(FOX 13 – Seattle)