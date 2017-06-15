In Other News: The Best and Worst States For Working Dads

93% of dads with kids under 18 are employed, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.  So it’s REALLY important to find a way to achieve some kind of work-life balance.

A new study ranked the states from the best place for working dads to the worst.  They used 22 factors, including the length of the average work day and commute . . . childcare costs . . . school quality . . . and men’s overall health.

The 10 best states for working dads are:  Connecticut . . . Minnesota . . . Vermont . . . Massachusetts . . . New Jersey . . . Rhode Island . . . Delaware . . . Wisconsin . . . New Hampshire . . . and Utah.

And the bottom 10 are:  Mississippi . . . Nevada . . . West Virginia . . . New Mexico . . . Louisiana . . . Alabama . . . Idaho . . . Arkansas . . . Georgia . . . and Arizona.

(Here’s the full list.)

