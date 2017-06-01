In Other News: If You Could Only Eat One Food the Rest of Your Life, What Would It Be? Here Are the Top Ten Answers

I know a few people whose diet is already 95% pizza. So this isn’t that surprising. If you could only eat one food the rest of your life, what would it be? A new survey asked people, and PIZZA was the #1 answer.

Here are the top ten . . .

1. Pizza.

2. Steak.

3. Ice cream.

4. Spaghetti.

5. Bacon.

6. Fried chicken.

7. French fries.

8. Grilled cheese.

9. Chinese food. Which is kind of cheating, because it’s not really ONE food

10. Macaroni and cheese.

Cheeseburgers just missed the top ten at #11 . . . nachos at 12 . . . pancakes at 16 . . . donuts at 19 . . . chocolate at 26 . . . and APPLES made the list at #33. That’s pretty much the only “healthy” thing in the top 50.

(Ranker)