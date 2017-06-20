In Other News: Here’s How Robin Williams Will Be Involved in the New “Jumanji”

THE ROCK promised us that “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” would pay homage to ROBIN WILLIAMS, who starred in the original back in 1995. And now, co-star JACK BLACK is explaining how he fits into the new movie.

He says, quote, “We’re exploring this jungle and trying to conquer the game; it’s life or death. But while we’re there, we find clues left behind by [his character].

“He built up a full-blown jungle house, similar to a Swiss Family Robinson situation. It’s like he’s there helping us without actually being there.”

Jack also said that the difference between the two movies is that in “Welcome to the Jungle”, most of the action takes place in the jungle world of the game. The original dealt with elements from the game crossing into the real world.

“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” comes out December 20th.

(Hollywood Reporter)