In Other News: Friday Is Take Your Pet to Work Day . . . But Plenty of People Are Bringing Their Pets in Other Days Too

| June 22, 2017 | 0 Comments

Friday is apparently Take Your Pet to Work Day . . . but according to a new survey, there are plenty of people who don’t need some made-up holiday to bring their dog or cat to their job.

The survey found that HALF of dog owners who work at pet-friendly places bring their dog in at least once a week . . . and 20% bring it in pretty much daily.

19% of cat owners also bring their cat in pretty much every day.

(PR Newswire / Purina)

