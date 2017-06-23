In Other News: A Woman Pulled a Gun at a Drive-Thru, Because They Shorted Her One Chicken Nugget

A 19-year-old woman ordered some chicken nuggets at Jack in the Box near Tacoma, Washington last Sunday. And she was angry because the line of cars was so long.

Then she got even angrier when she didn’t get her drink right away . . . claimed something was wrong with it . . . and also claimed they shorted her one chicken nugget.

Apparently the missing nugget pushed her over the edge, because she launched her drink through the drive-thru window . . . and then pulled a GUN.

Two other people were also in the car . . . an 18-year-old guy and a 14-year-old girl. When the employees closed the window, the 14-year-old got out and started PUNCHING it. Then the driver took her handgun and POINTED it at the workers.

She drove off after that, but someone got her license plate number and police tracked her down at the house where the car was registered. They found her hiding in the attic of the garage, and both passengers were arrested too.

The driver is facing three counts of assault in the first degree, and pleaded not guilty on Monday. She blames the workers, and says the whole thing could have been avoided if they’d just gotten her order right.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office released even more details about the event on their Facebook page.

