In Other News: A TV News Crew’s Truck Is Stolen . . . While They’re Reporting on a Crime

A local news crew in Albuquerque was doing a report on a CRIME WAVE last week when they got the ULTIMATE piece of evidence.

As the crew from Albuquerque’s NBC affiliate was in downtown getting footage for their crime story, someone STOLE their news van.

The cops tracked it down about a half hour later by using the GPS device inside of it. The thief had abandoned it, but he or she had damaged it in the process.

And now the cops are trying to track them down.

(Albuquerque Journal)