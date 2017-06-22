In Other News: A Guy Isn’t Allowed to Wear Shorts to Work . . . So He Protests By Wearing a Dress
A 20-year-old guy named Joey Barge from Buckinghamshire, England wore shorts to his job at a call center on Monday during a heatwave.
But his boss sent him home and told him to change, because shorts weren’t allowed under the company dress code.
So he changed . . . into a DRESS. Since, you know, those ARE allowed.
And apparently, his bosses completely understood his protest, because they immediately sent out an email announcing that men COULD wear shorts to work.