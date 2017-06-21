Heavy rain causes coastal flooding along the Gulf

ST. GEORGE ISLAND, Fla. (WCTV) – Tropical Storm Cindy caused concerns along the Gulf Coast on Tuesday, including a waterspout that moved ashore and caused damage on St. George Island.

The waterspout damaged homes at St. George island Plantation. Most of the wind damage occurred to roofs and outdoor decorations.

The county did not hand out sandbags, stating the rain event did not warrant it.

Pamela Browell, the director of the Franklin County Emergency Management, told WCTV “we’ve all cautioned everyone who lives along the coast line to bring your stuff in, tie your boats, just as a precautionary measure. That surf’s going to get up and we know how people are, they want to surf, but that water will take them. ”

At times, the heavy rain led to water collecting on some roads and ditches, especially in poor drainage areas.

Browell also urged people to “go to the beach if the sun’s coming out, but please don’t go in the water. We want you to be able to come back and enjoy their beaches again.”

Emergency management officials examined the damages and said no one was hurt.

There was also no reported damage in Apalachicola.