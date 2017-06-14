Gunman takes $4 in armed robbery near Valdosta American Legion Post

VALDOSTA – Police are investigating the armed robbery of a man leaving the American Legion Post Tuesday night.

At approximately 6:18 p.m., the Valdosta State University Police Department and the Valdosta Police Department responded to the the American Legion Post 13 on Williams Street in reference to an armed robbery, according to incident reports.

A 71-year-old man was reportedly leaving the American Legion Post building when he was approached by a man with a gun. The gunman took four one dollar bills from the man’s wallet and fled in the direction of Drexel Park, reports stated.

Investigators say there is no clear connection to VSU, and few other details are known at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact VSUPD at (229) 259-5555.