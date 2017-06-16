G&M Plumbing named Leading Business of the Week

VALDOSTA – The Chamber Ambassadors honored G&M Plumbing as Leading Business for the week of June 12, 2017.

G&M Plumbing has been in business for nearly 40 years. With trust and dependability as the backbone of the company, Scott Metts and his late partner, Joe Giddens, have built a powerhouse company, worthy of repeat customers and long-term employees.

While G&M Plumbing doesn’t work in the residential field of plumbing, they are very successful in commercial work and have done business with places like Wiregrass Technical College and Valdosta State University. “Although we do contract work with those bigger businesses, we also work closely businesses that only employ 1 or 2, so there really isn’t a commercial job that is too small,” said Scott Metts, owner.

G&M Plumbing has been a member of the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber for more than 20 years. They know the value of their Chamber membership and acknowledge that the Chamber “encourages new business in to our city/county” which in turn helps G&M Plumbing.

If you are interested in learning more about G&M Plumbing, please visit their office at 1724 Dow Street in Valdosta or give them a call at 229-242-4980.