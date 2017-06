VALDOSTA – Georgia State Patrol Post #31 in Valdosta will host a Career Day on June 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Representatives from Special Units will be on location to discuss careers with GSP.

For more information, visit www.gatrooper.com and follow GSP on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook:

@GSP_Troop_H

@ga_dps

#gatrooper