Georgia peach crop faces nearly 80 percent loss this year

ATLANTA (WCTV) – Georgia’s peach crop is suffering much more than previously expected.

Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Tuesday that nearly 80 percent of that state’s peach crop has been wiped out this year. He says an overly warm winter and hard freeze in the early spring caused the loss in crops.

Black says the lack of peaches could lead to a shorter season because farmers will not spend the money to ship their products out of the state. Initially, some peach growers in Georgia expected to salvage about 70 percent of the crop.

The newspaper reports that the peach and blueberry crop could mean a $300 million hit to state farmers.

The crop issues in Georgia have been worse in neighboring South Carolina, where more than 85 percent have been lost.