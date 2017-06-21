Georgia pastor sentenced in church embezzlement case

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WCTV) – A Savannah pastor has been sentenced to 28 months in prison after authorities say he stole tithes and church donations and put the money into a personal account.

47-year-old Corey Megill Brown was sentenced Friday, just months after he pleaded guilty to mail fraud.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Georgia’s Southern District said the fraud case led authorities to the embezzlements, which occurred between 2008 and 2014.

Authorities say Brown deposited the stolen funds into an account labeled “Romans 12 Ministries” and used the money to buy lingerie and leather goods.

In addition to his prison sentence, Brown was also ordered to pay his former church more than $178,000.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the pastor worked at the Second African Baptist Church and was a chaplain for the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department.